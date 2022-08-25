Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Drops By 86.7%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THNCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.