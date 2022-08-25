Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Decreases By 70.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 24,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

