Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Decreases By 70.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransGlobe Energy (TGA)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.