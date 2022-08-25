Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 260.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $68.14.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

