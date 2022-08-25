Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Decreases By 91.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $47.20.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.