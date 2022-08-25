Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Decreases By 91.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $100,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $230,000.

