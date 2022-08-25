ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ShotSpotter Trading Up 0.0 %
SSTI stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of -376.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.