ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Trading Up 0.0 %

SSTI stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of -376.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

