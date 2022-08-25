SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Sells $14,007.48 in Stock

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) Director Norman E. Jr. Wells sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $14,007.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,660 shares in the company, valued at $188,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.47% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

