SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

SIG Group Stock Performance

SIG Group stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

