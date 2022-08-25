SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.88. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 11,414 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

