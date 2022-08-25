Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,036,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $189.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

