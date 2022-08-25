Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in August

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

