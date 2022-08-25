Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,197 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises approximately 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 335,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.