SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Cap of $196.16 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

