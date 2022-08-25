SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Cap of $196.16 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.
SKALE Network Profile
SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.
SKALE Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
