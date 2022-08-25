Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of SKYE remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 786,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,003. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.45.
About Skye Bioscience
See Also
