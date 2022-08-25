Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,818 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Slam were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Slam by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Slam by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Slam by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

