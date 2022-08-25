SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,259.33 and $2.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

