Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.52. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 9,283 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.