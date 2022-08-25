South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.