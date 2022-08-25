S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $509,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.91. 13,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,680. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

