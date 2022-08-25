Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $9.58 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.