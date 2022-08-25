Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Hits $178.48 on Top Exchanges

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $178.48 or 0.00828014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $135,464.13 and $10,696.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
