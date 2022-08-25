Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

