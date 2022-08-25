Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 11,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.