Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 11,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.45.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

