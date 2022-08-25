Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Stories

