SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $264,318.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $264,318.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

