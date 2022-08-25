SparkPoint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $335,342.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $335,342.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

