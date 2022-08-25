Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 503,606 Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Natural Order Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Natural Order Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 689,945 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 693.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Stock Performance

Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 11,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,613. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

