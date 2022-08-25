SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
MDYV traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
