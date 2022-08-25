SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.