Spores Network Market Cap Reaches $491,287.63 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $491,287.63 and approximately $105,541.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
