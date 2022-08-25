Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

