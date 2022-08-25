StaFi Achieves Market Cap of $20.53 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StaFi has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

