Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 288,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $843.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

