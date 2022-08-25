Starbase Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Starbase has a market cap of $289,134.33 and $533,648.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

