Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,743 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.