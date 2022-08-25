Status Achieves Market Cap of $105.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.43 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

