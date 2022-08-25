Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.64 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $106.64 million and $12.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.