StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

StealthGas Stock Down 3.8 %

GASS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

