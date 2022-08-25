Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.26 on Thursday, reaching C$74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,489. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$40.27 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of C$86.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.23.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

