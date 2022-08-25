Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
