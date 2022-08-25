Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stockland in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of STKAF stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

