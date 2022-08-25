StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

