StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
