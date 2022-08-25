StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

About CEMEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.