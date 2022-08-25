StockNews.com Upgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to “Hold”

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

