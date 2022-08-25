Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.56)-($0.54) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The company issued revenue guidance of $289-$293 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.35 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 978,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,883. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $976.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,807.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.