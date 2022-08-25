Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Sun Communities by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

SUI stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. 1,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.