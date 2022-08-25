Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.96

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 5462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

