Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

SMCI stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

