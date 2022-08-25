Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$15.50 target price by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.67. 346,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

