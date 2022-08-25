Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $455.00

Swarm (SWM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $382,960.29 and approximately $455.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

