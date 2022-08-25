Sylo One Day Trading Volume Tops $261,856.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $261,856.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

