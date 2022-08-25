Syntax Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 918,986 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 513,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,115 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.2 %

About Under Armour

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

